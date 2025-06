Ar Orvela balvu godalgota ukraiņu rakstniece Ameļina, kuru 2023. gadā krievu raķetes nogalināja ļaužu pārpilnā Kramatorskas picērijā

Today funeral took place for 14-year-old twins Anna & Yuliia Aksenchenko, killed by Russian missile in Kramatorsk on Tues. Motionless for half an hour, their mother held a hand of each daughter. Anna & Yuliia wore wedding dresses, a 🇺🇦 custom for girls who die too young to marry. pic.twitter.com/LXlZA5EvjO