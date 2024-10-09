Lietuvieši pretī Kaļiņingradai izvērš "pūķa zobus", plāno nojaukt tiltus
Lietuva ir novietojusi "pūķa zobus" uz tilta pār Nemunas upi ceļā no Kaļiņingradas.
Šodien, 9. oktobrī, Lietuvas Aizsardzības ministrija publicēja ziņu "X", ka ir novietojusi "pūķa zobus" uz tilta pār Nemunas upi ceļā no Kaļiņingradas.

Lietuvas Aizsardzības ministrija ziņo, ka darbi norit saskaņā ar plānu, un daži tilti tiks nojaukti. Būs izvietoti arī ieroči un cita veida bruņojums, nepieciešamības gadījumā, lai apturētu un iznīcinātu ienaidnieku.

