Lietuva ir novietojusi "pūķa zobus" uz tilta pār Nemunas upi ceļā no Kaļiņingradas.
Pasaulē
Šodien 16:14
Lietuvieši pretī Kaļiņingradai izvērš "pūķa zobus", plāno nojaukt tiltus
Šodien, 9. oktobrī, Lietuvas Aizsardzības ministrija publicēja ziņu "X", ka ir novietojusi "pūķa zobus" uz tilta pār Nemunas upi ceļā no Kaļiņingradas.
Lietuvas Aizsardzības ministrija ziņo, ka darbi norit saskaņā ar plānu, un daži tilti tiks nojaukti. Būs izvietoti arī ieroči un cita veida bruņojums, nepieciešamības gadījumā, lai apturētu un iznīcinātu ienaidnieku.
🇱🇹Lithuania has fortified another bridge over the Nemunas River on the route from the Kaliningrad. Fortifications are progressing as planned, with some bridges set to be demolished. Fortifications will be supported by firepower, in case it’s needed, to stop and destroy the enemy. pic.twitter.com/aixkjOJpUs— Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) October 9, 2024