VIDEO: Krievijas gūstā 2,5 gadus nežēlīgi spīdzinātais ukraiņu karavīrs, kurš zaudēja spēju runāt un paust emocijas, pateicis savus pirmos vārdus

Yurii Hulchuk, Ukrainian Defender who lost his ability to speak after tortures in Russian captivity, is regaining his speech!



"Why is there so much pain? Why is there so many lies? Why are people so cruel to one another?" - these reportedly were his first words.



