Daudz civiliedzīvotāju slēpjas Mariupoles rūpnīcas "Azovstaļ" teritorijā

This is Alisa. She is 4 y.o. For 50 days she has been hiding in a bunker near the Azovstal plant, which is still protected by the #Ukrainian military in #Mariupol.



Why do we need fighters, tanks, SUVs and long-range weapons? To unblock Mariupol and save Alisa and other children. pic.twitter.com/K8L2XxCaeQ