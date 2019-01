View this post on Instagram

•When we realise our worth is not determined by our physical appearance, ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE• I’m writing this post to express how important it is to NEVER give up and to realise that recovery is not a smooth sailing easy option, but a BRAVE and bumpy journey that each and every one of you reading this has the capacity to reach!💪🏻👌🏻Just 1 year ago I was a tiny, dying alienated body fuelled by nothing but hate, fear, anger and regret😔 I let my past haunt me, my present torture me and my future terrify me. I could have easily ended up dead with my loved ones crying over my grave... BUT I REFUSED TO GIVE UP AND I REFUSED TO LET AN EATING DISORDER RULE ME!!😡I’m now 3 stones heavier than my lowest weight and although each day I have insecurities, minor break downs and set backs, I’m learning to take control and love the individual soul that my body protects🙌🏻I’m not perfect but I’m me and all of us as individuals have been put on this earth for a PURPOSE! Make it your goal to achieve your aspirations and then find the courage to keep setting higher goals to hit again and again and again!🌟•Please keep looking. Not for a person, but for a passion! Your love, your courage, your hope, your dreams, your happiness, YOURSELF! Keep looking. Explore yourself before you explore another. Know your worth and know yourself!! Because only then will you truly know what you NEED over what you want. You need yourself to become your own and instead of pointing out all the negatives, start highlighting all the positives and watch your life brighten and your future open!• I hope you’re all looking forward to the bank holiday! I’m off to Norfolk for a few days with my boyfriend and his Uni mates🤗take care you brave strangers and never loose hope! #transformation #bodytransformation #body #weightgain #strongnotskinny #fitnotthin #recovery #power #women #fit #courage xx