Ukrainas vieglatlēte Mahučiha, pametusi kara plosīto dzimteni, izcīna zeltu augstlēkšanā pasaules čempionātā telpās

What a moment 💛💙



Yaroslava Mahuchikh 🇺🇦 clears a world-leading 2.02m in the high jump and beats @eleanorpatto 🇦🇺 to victory!



The 20-year-old secures Ukraine its first ever gold medal at the #WorldIndoorChamps ✨ pic.twitter.com/o95dqBUb6B