"Izskatās, ka būs jāstudē medicīna, lai ārstētu sevi mājās" - Samoilovs sašutis par situāciju veselības aprūpē

View this post on Instagram

I got Covid... This is first what I thought when I got sick. Even all my friends said that it is covid 100%. Experts... 😶 I had 2 days temperature, cough, runny nose and three days didn’t have smell and taste. BUT, all this symptoms I could have with regular flue 🤷🏼‍♂️ Now it looks like all diseases disappeared and if you have any symptom it can be only corona. I called my family doctor and wanted to have an appointment and make check up, but she refused and said it is covid and I have to drink a lot, use nose and throat spray 🤨 Valuable advise! Then I called our sport doctor and she also didn’t let me to come to make check up. And sent me to do test and at least brought me medicine, but without checking me 🤦🏼‍♂️ Ok, I did test and it was NEGATIVE, same as all 5 tests I did in last 4 weeks 😤 Called back... No, test is wrong, you definitely have Covid, DON’T COME, do another test and blood test for antibodies. Guys, are you kidding?! Why we have medical system, if this happens. Looks like I need to go study medicine to treat myself at home. Google was my doctor these days 🙄 Fortunately I have possibility to make check up in private clinic. And my lungs were clean 🙏🏼 But not all people can afford this 🤔 Made another test and blood test yesterday and only when this test was negative I was allowed to come to make check up and started to have proper treatment. So hopefully I will get back to normal life and training process soon. But if I would be positive, than what? I would continue stay self isolated and treat me myself at home? 🤯 All this situation is wrong, and something should be changed. Looks like with COVID all other diseases disappeared. And now if somebody is infected, he is on his own, until it gets really bad, and sometimes it can be too late 😕 #justthinkingoutloud