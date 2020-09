"Ja mazliet nokāpsiet no ierastā ceļa, piedzīvosiet jaunas pieredzes," saka kanādietis, kurš ar laivu apburājis apkārt pasaulei bez GPS

View this post on Instagram

A standing ovation and hearty cheers for Bert terHart of Gabriola Island. . Bert terHart, 62, is the only Canadian and only North American to have successfully circumnavigated the globe via the five capes. . Just six people out of the 300 that completed this voyage used the traditional celestial navigation methods employed by Bert terHart: pen, paper, sailor’s almanac, and sextant. . His epic solo non-stop voyage took 266 days, and he made landfall in Victoria yesterday, July 19, 2020. . For those 266 days, it was just him, a 46-foot sailboat packed with food, and the ocean. . "The one advantage he's had over people who have tried to do this in the past is that despite ancient navigation techniques, he had modern communication techniques, so he was always in touch with people onshore," terHart's father Jan, 92, said. . terHart says inspiring citizen scientists the world over was a prime motivation for his endeavour. . I love that Bert’s right hand person during the prep, and throughout this feat was his younger sister Leah. She handled his multiple social media feeds so people could follow Bert on his daunting voyage. Sisters rock! . Read about the adventure on Bert terHart’s blog: the5capes.com. . Heroes are few and far between these days. The social and political landscape is littered with midgets, self-serving opportunists, and mind-numbing mediocrity. . Bert terHart, you’re an upper case HERO for me. . . . . . . . . #bertterhart #solovoyagearoundtheworld #solovoyage #solovoyager #svseaburban #aroundalone #5capes #sailingaroundtheworld