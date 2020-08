Šī 13 gadus vecā meitene vēlas kļūt par pirmo "Ferrari" sieviešu kārtas braucēju Pirmajā formulā

View this post on Instagram

A fantastic weekend at @silverstonecircuit Big thank you to JHR Developments and @britishf4 for having me. I handed out nearly 1000 leaflets which featured my amazing sponsors Corehard Lab, Immun'age, Silverstone Hotels, PowerADoor, JHR and APR. It was great to see so much interest in my kart and nice to chat to everyone. Hopefully we can do the same again next year. Seeing all the races this weekend really makes me want to work hard to get to race on that package one day in the future!!! #btcc #f4 #karting #racing #future #workhard #ginetta #sponsors #goal #follow