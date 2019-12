Amerikāņu seriālu zvaigzne nosauc sevi par “sliktāko mammu”, jo apkaunojusi meitu

View this post on Instagram

Tashi, YOU. GIVE. ME. LIFE. How am I so lucky to be your mom? 21 years has gone by in the blink of an eye. I am so proud of the woman you are today, who you have become and continue to evolve into. @natashabure YOU ARE FIERCE. Strong and opinionated, smart and sensitive, silly and kinda funny 😆. You are as gorgeous on the inside as you are on the outside. You are loyal and competitive and unwavering in faithfulness and friendship. You are love. I can’t imagine life without you. You inspire me everyday. You make me want to be a better mother, a better friend, a harder worker and overall better person because I want to be the best example of a woman for YOU. I can’t tell you enough how much I love you, baby. Happy 21st birthday 🎂 💗❤️💗🎂!!!