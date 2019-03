View this post on Instagram

Yesterday the school newspaper published (another!) letter to the editor that implored "girls" on campus to stop wearing leggings on account of how they incite male lust. (I wish I was joking. The letter also makes terrible use of General Leia Organa as an example of sexual immodesty, which is perhaps its greatest offense.) Anyway, our students immediately recognized the same logics used to produce shame about their bodies and to blame them for their own experiences of harassment and assault. So now everybody's wearing leggings all week in femme protest/solidarity, and the whole thing has inspired some fun discussions in our Gender Studies classes. (Scrawls here are from my students discussing how both the letter and the responses to it reproduce cishetero norms. Leggings are American Apparel c. 2010. Attitude is 100% 2019.) #LeggingsDayND