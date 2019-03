View this post on Instagram

Day #41 Looks more painful than it is, these little butterflies save me from the poke of many needles. I receive at least 10 injections daily, they sting going in but a nurse taught me a trick of tapping the skin where the fluid enters— it works really well, even better than ice. Those sites are changed every week. What I dislike it that damn tape that never comes off. All this and the tape is the worst ahah. The blood thinner is the most painful injection that I have to receive. It goes in subcutaneous in the fattier parts. Even with all my lovely lady lumps, I’m kinda running out of space here! #ovariancancer #hospital #ellymayday #needles #injection #iv #infusion #ovarian #scars #bloodthinner #painkiller #hospitalglam