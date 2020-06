Heilijai Bīberei peldkostīms par 665 dolāriem - bet tu vari nopirkt līdzīgu un krietni lētāku

View this post on Instagram

Perfect for the family ready to get out while staying in! For those who remember when the Travel Channel featured Marathon Coach #1210 on its hit show “Extreme RVs,” they probably easily recall the illuminated cracked glass surfaces, matching golf cart that fit in the storage bay, Murphy bed with big screen television on the flip side and other innovations. “One aspect that made coach #1210 special enough to draw the attention of a TV show was its incredible use of space,” said Al Christianson, Vice President of Interior Design. “An active family with five young children, Dave and Misty needed specific features and a special floorplan to keep their whole family engaged and comfortable.” Marathon created five bunks, each with its own private entertainment center; plus a two-person desk was designed into one of the bunk areas, with the lower bunk lifting out of the way. Also making incredible use of space is the master bedroom. In its down position, the master bedroom has a large bed with a settee at the foot and a rear bath and shower. With the Murphy bed in its lifted position, the bedroom is instantly transformed into a roomy movie and gaming room with a 50-inch display. For added comfort, the settee bench, opposite the Murphy bed, extends with the touch of a button, becoming a couch to comfortably play video games or watch TV. Plus, with one electric and one manual sleeper sofa in the salon, sleeping arrangements for 11 is possible and comfortable.