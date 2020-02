Nogalināta Holivudas seksa terapeite - slepkavībā vaino viņas bijušo draugu

View this post on Instagram

Many people are celebrating love today. Whether you are in a relationship or not, exposure to this could feel overwhelming if you are in an unhealthy relationship, dissatisfied with your relationship status, unhappy in your relationship, or feeling pressure to be in a relationship. I think that Valentine’s Day is a wonderful time to be mindful and redirect thoughts about love to platonic love. There is so much cultural emphasis on romantic love, but let’s be thankful for the authentic love that we give and receive to friends. 💕 Repost @femalecollective #valentines #valentinsday #love