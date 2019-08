Dziedātājs Harijs Stailss sava albuma ierakstīšanas laikā tā salietojies sēnes, ka teju nokodis mēli

View this post on Instagram

Harry Styles talks to Rob Sheffield about his new music, his sexuality, showing support for Black Lives Matter and more in our new cover story. “I want to make people feel comfortable being whatever they want to be,” he says. “I’m aware that as a white male, I don’t go through the same things as a lot of the people that come to the shows." Head to the link in our bio to read more. Photograph by @ryanmcginleystudios