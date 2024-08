Austrālijā sievietei, kas bija iesaistīta kultā, piespriež deviņus gadus cietumā par savas divgadīgās meitiņas slepkavību

Ellen Rachel Craig, 62, jailed for killing 2yo daughter Tillie in 1987 near #Oberon, #NSW



Pleaded guilty to manslaughter, sentenced to 9 years



Beat child to death at cult compound, body cremated & hidden



Fled to NZ, arrested in 2021 #RIP Tillie🙏 #TrueCrime pic.twitter.com/3NNAOp4JTG