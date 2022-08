August 18, 2022, Mykolayivs’ka Oblastâ€, Ukraine: A wreckage of a tank turret from a destroyed Russian tank seen in Mykolaiv Oblast. As Ukrainian officials have claimed partiality to recover their territory, and launching a counter-offensive in the south axis of the country including Mykolaiv Oblast, the area has been under heavy fighting, and villages surrounding Mykolaiv city have been under heavy shelling. (Credit Image: © Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire) (Foto: ZUMAPRESS.com)