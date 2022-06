Okupanti Mariupolē gatavojoties holeras epidēmijai. Cīņai pret to izvēlēts ciniskākais veids

In #Mariupol, people stand in line for kilometers for food, but most do not get it. Up to 400 food kits are issued per day, so people stand in line for 6 hours in vain in the heat. 🇷🇺's humanitarian aid is bullying and humiliation - Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor. pic.twitter.com/o1uAguT5Ug