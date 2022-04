VIDEO: ukraiņu karavīri velta īpašu sveicienu karalienei Elizabetei II dzimšanas dienā

This lucky shot from thaw British #Starstreak we dedicate to Her Majesty #QueenElizabeth. And congratulations on her birthday! Thank you for your support Your Majesty. Glory to the Great Britain! Glory to Ukraine! God save the Queen! 🇬🇧❤️🇺🇦



P.S. we need more of these 😌 pic.twitter.com/sjnglFW2Mx