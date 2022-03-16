Portāls ielādēsies pēc 15 sekundēm
trešdiena, 16. marts
Guntars, Guntis, Guntris
Raķetes atlidojušas uz dzelzceļa stacijas "Zaporižja-2" rajonu. (Foto: Ekrānuzņēmums)

Krievija pirmo reizi bombardējusi Zaporižjas civilos objektus

Pasaulē
Šodien 11:30 2022. gada 16. martā 11:30
  Jauns.lv / LETA
Krievijas karaspēks pirmo reizi bombardējis civilos objektus Zaporižjā, trešdien pavēstīja Zaporižjas apgabala administrācijas vadītājs Oleksandrs Staruhs.

"Kā izrādījies, rīts nav labs. Galvenais jaunums  - Zaporižjā pirmo riezi tikuši bombardēti civilie objekti. Raķetes atlidojušas uz dzelzceļa stacijas "Zaporižja-2" rajonu. Atbilstoši provizoriskajiem datiem neviens nav zaudējis dzīvību," ziņapmaiņas platformā "Telegram" pavēstīja amatpersona.

Raķete atlidojusi arī uz botāniskā dārza rajonu, viņš piebilda.

Tēmas: Krievija, Ukraina, Telegram
