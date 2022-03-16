Krievijas karaspēks pirmo reizi bombardējis civilos objektus Zaporižjā, trešdien pavēstīja Zaporižjas apgabala administrācijas vadītājs Oleksandrs Staruhs.
"Kā izrādījies, rīts nav labs. Galvenais jaunums - Zaporižjā pirmo riezi tikuši bombardēti civilie objekti. Raķetes atlidojušas uz dzelzceļa stacijas "Zaporižja-2" rajonu. Atbilstoši provizoriskajiem datiem neviens nav zaudējis dzīvību," ziņapmaiņas platformā "Telegram" pavēstīja amatpersona.
Overnight, the Russian occupiers: 🔻 Targeted civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia for the first time, hitting the city's railway station. 🔻 Shelled another multi-storey residential building in Kyiv, injuring 2 people. 🔻 Captured Bucha city council staff and volunteers. pic.twitter.com/6din1ycKH4
This night, the Russian military bombed civilian objects in Zaporizhzhia city (the South-East of Ukraine) for the first time. Shells landed in the area of a railway station and a city botanical garden. Preliminary no casualties reported - the Regional State Administration. pic.twitter.com/i7SSIDikgT