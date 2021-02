Brīdinājumiem nebija laika: brūkošs ledājs Indijā izraisa milzu plūdus; pazuduši 200 cilvēku

A glacier breach in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday has flooded the Dhauli Ganga river, Joshimath. Alert has been issued for Srinagar, Rishikesh and Haridwar districts of Uttarakhand.

Hundreds of ITBP men rushed for rescue.#UserGenerated #Joshimath #Uttarakhand #Glacier pic.twitter.com/tt99dTcbaw