Vietām pat 70 centimetru bieza kārta: ASV apciemojusi šī gada pirmā lielā sniega vētra

Updated snowfall totals so far. Reports received as of 10:30 am Tuesday:

NJ - Montague 33.2

PA - Springtown 31.2"

NY - Fishkill 25.6"

MA - East Acton 21.8"

CT - Danbury 19"

NH - Atkinson 16"

ME - Salem 15.5"

RI - North Foster 12.3"

VT - Landgrove/Woodford 12" pic.twitter.com/iSgxqIpBTh