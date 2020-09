FOTO: Džakartā sejas masku nenēsātājiem draud baiss sods – jāguļas zārkā publiskā vietā un jāskaita līdz 100

View this post on Instagram

Authorities in the Indonesian capital Jakarta are asking those who violate mask-wearing rules to lay inside a coffin and “contemplate their actions”. Local media reports that those who are caught without a mask in the Kalisari district of the city must count to 100 while on display for passers-by take pictures. “With Covid-19 there is a risk of them being laid inside a real coffin," head of the East Jakarta Public Order Agency, Budhy Novian told reports. (📸: AFP/Getty) #Jakarta #Indonesia #Covid19 #Coronavirus #bbcnews