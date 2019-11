Uzbrucēju uz Londonas tilta pirms policijas sagūstīja "varonīgi gājēji". Viens no tiem - slepkava Džeimss Fords

View this post on Instagram

A message from Her Majesty The Queen following the attack at London Bridge yesterday. . ‘Prince Philip and I have been saddened to hear of the terror attacks at London Bridge. We send our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones and who have been affected by yesterday’s terrible violence. I express my enduring thanks to the police and emergency services, as well as the brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others.’ Elizabeth R