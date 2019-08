Mazdēls piepilda 89 gadus vecās omītes sapni, apceļojot ar viņu ASV: "Mēs izcēlāmies visur, kur vien gājām"

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to 1983 and my first #roadtrip with Grandma Joy. Our family traveled from Ohio to Canada to fish and be merry. I have retained a single memory from this trip feeding seagulls on a lakeside beach, so seeing these photos for the first time today was indescribably special. . . . . #GrandmaJoysRoadTrip #nostalgia #nostalgic #familyphotography #roadtrippers #roadtrippin #grandma #grandson