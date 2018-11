Makdeivids gūst karjeras 100.vārtus un palīdz ''Oilers'' Hičkoka debijā izcīnīt uzvaru

November 20, 2018: Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) in action during the NHL hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. The Sharks lead the Oilers 3-2 at the end of the second period. Damon Tarver/Cal Sport Media(Credit Image: © Damon Tarver/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Foto: ZUMAPRESS.com)