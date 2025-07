Virslīgas vicelīdere RFS papildina sastāvu ar serbu pussargu Rakiču

🚨🇷🇸 BREAKING: RFS have completed the signing of U21 Serbian international Strahinja Rakić from FK Jedinstvo Ub for an undisclosed fee.



✍️ The 19-year-old has signed a deal until 2028 with an option to extend for a further year.



On @Transfermarkt he’s valued at €600k. pic.twitter.com/9kM5VlLrCX