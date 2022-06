Britu sportists uzvar skrējienā "Cilvēks pret zirgu"

This pony is epic 🌟🐎 Absolutely flew round Man Vs Horse into 3rd horse home & 4th overall. Had a bit of a scare at mid way vet so took the 2nd half steady but came in totally sound with a HR of 48. Can't ask for more.

Huge thanks to Jackie, Tina & Sarah for crewing like Pros pic.twitter.com/uyCnFz3ruv