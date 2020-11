Porziņģis varētu zaudēt vairākus miljonus un izlaist NBA sezonas sākumu

Here is what an 18% escrow would look like for some of the top earners:



Steph Curry ➡️$43M to $35.3M 🔽$7.4M



LeBron James ➡️$39.2M to $32.2M 🔽$7.0M



Kawhi Leonard ➡️$34.4M to $28.2M 🔽$6.2M



Total player escrow projects from $720M to $800M