Talantīgais latviešu aizsargs Jaks paraksta līgumu ar AHL klubu

The Bakersfield Condors have signed forward Blake Christensen and defenceman Janis Jaks to one-year, standard AHL contracts.



Christensen had 11 goals and 17 assists in 34 games with American International College this season.



Jaks had 6 goals and 9 assists in 33 games with AIC. pic.twitter.com/6RVZlr0r9T