Pircēji jūtas piekrāpti: Viktorijas Bekhemas dārgais sejas serums izrādās tas pats, kas Nivea

It’s here!!! I’ve been working on this for a long long time and am so excited to share my Power Serum with @augustinusbader! The science behind this is so incredible and I really notice a difference in my pore size and the fine lines around my eyes. Discover it at the link in bio or at @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty xx Kisses VB #MakeupFree #PowerYourSkin #VBGlow