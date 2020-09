Jāvārdu viens otram saka pāris, kurš soctīklos izgaismo attiecības starp veselu cilvēku un invalīdu

View this post on Instagram

On Friday, September 4th, I married the love of my life. It wasn’t the big gathering we had always planned on having, but it was perfect. Thank you so much to @sburcaw for officiating over Zoom. We love you! ⁣ ⁣ Shane and I can’t wait to celebrate with our families in person when it’s safe, but for now, we’re husband and wife!!!! And that’s the most important part. I’m incredibly lucky to now be married to the greatest guy I know. ⁣ ⁣ We also just posted our wedding video! The link is in my bio.