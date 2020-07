"Brīdinājums! Sievietes parāda celulītu." Britu TV zvaigzne iedvesmojas no kāda "Instagram" konta

View this post on Instagram

WARNING ⚠️ WOMAN SHOWING CELLULITE !! Check out @danaemercer brilliantly honest insta versus real life pics showing how the difference of light and pose can change everything about the way we look ! She was my inspiration for doing these pics .... Honestly , all I did was change the lighting and the pose and look at the difference !! All taken within minuted of each other ! It’s all smoke and mirrors . I would do anything to have the years back that I wasted Obsessing about my ‘flaws’ the only thing that was actually flawed was my ‘stinking thinking ‘ I work everyday at being more accepting of my beautiful warts and all body . It is what it is , and I love it for being in good health ( fingers crossed ) and for birthing my babies . Check out @em_clarkson and @chessiekingg who inspire me everyday with their mind blowing body confidence posts ! These women cut through the crap and are helping to build a better future for all of our daughters . We have to put an end to being so fucked up and the only way to do that is to brave it out ! Dare to bare girls !! It feels so good when you do . And you will honestly be at a loss as to why you didn’t do it sooner !!! Who will dare to bear ?!? Fee the fear and do it anyway ! I promise you won’t look back ! #bodyconfidencecoach #bodyacceptance #instavsreality