Wow from my blindfold 😮 ⛔️🌪today I was shocked from my work,because I’m already miss my hard work,and also one thing I wanna dedicate this training my gym @kingfitnessclub because him closing,This gym was my first where y have my first fight my first boxing training and first sparring( but I believe everything for good change🙏🏻🌪❤️ #makogonenkoteam #hardwork #kira #boxing #champ #boxinggirl #boxingtraining #boxer #boxingday #boxinghype #boxing👊 #boxinglegend #boxinglife #boxingfan #boxingglove