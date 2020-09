Virs Dzjinaņas manīta dīvaina dabas parādība, kas atgādina "Harija Potera" Cūkkārpas skolu. Vietējiem ir savs izskaidrojums

🇨🇳 Did a magical world just appear? A #castle-like mirage was photographed on Friday morning in Jinan, East #China's Shandong province. It is said to be a reflection of a shadow of a nearby housing estate.

🇨🇳 空中魔法世界?#中国 济南海市蜃楼,惊现魔法城堡。



Via China daily pic.twitter.com/qofz4gRIfk