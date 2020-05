Viņas necerēja apprecēties pandēmijas laikā: amerikānietes "jā" vārdu saka brīvdabas kinoteātrī

View this post on Instagram

Lindsey surprised me with a song she has been writing for over a year and sang it at our wedding in front of me and all of our guest that attended both virtually and in person. It was one of my favorite moments of the night! What was your favorite moment from our wedding?! . . . . Also, did y’all know that Lindsey used to be in full time ministry way back in the day? She was a professional touring Christian recording artist and released 7 albums during her career. In 2009 she came out, after being in the closet her entire life. It was a painful process to say the least. Lindsey lost her career in the span of a few weeks and she was rejected by most of her friends and family. Albums were mailed back to her from Christian bookstores. Songs pulled from radio. Her entire touring schedule was wiped out. So anytime I get to watch this strong woman stand up and sing again after losing everything, I cannot contain my joy. You can be gay and love God. You can be gay and go to church. Lindsey now gets to lead worship at 2 open and affirming churches here in Austin. . . . . #LeavertonPartyof5 #PopUpPandemicWedding #equallywed #pandemicwedding #lovehardhoney #dancingwithher #sheswithher #twobrides #twobridesarebetterthanone #lovewins #wifelife #loveislove #equality #femme #lesbians #gayweddings #itgetsbetter