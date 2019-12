Madonnas jaunā drauga vecākiem nav nekas iebilstams, ka dēls satiekas ar 36 gadus vecāku sievieti

View this post on Instagram

Why did it take so long for the MSM to discover that Madonna's been dating Ahlamalik Williams? Also, when will the media — in its quest to get shocked clicks — stop infantilizing adults? He's a man, he's not a "child," nor is he a "virgin." May/December romance is common and is every bit as likely to end well or poorly as any other types of romances. "You're just jealous that you can't be ME."