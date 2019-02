Ņūdžersijā piedzimis albīns bruņurupucis ar sirdi ārpus ķermeņa

View this post on Instagram

sitting in the hospital next to my mom her heart rate has been super low for days, she’s dizzy, and seeing black spots, waiting on the doctor to find out if she’s getting a pacemaker today, only 53 years old. I wish I could trade places with her. Getting older is scary, seeing my mom go through this, having to choose between work and bills and being there for my mom. It may never be easy, but just gotta stay positive. Got two ladies in my life with heart complications now. Please put up some prayers for my mom! 🙏🏼❤️ #turtle #turtles #animals #pets #reptiles #love #wildlife #nature #naturephotography #instagood #cute #hope #faith #pray #prayer