Somijas IT uzņēmums "Tietoevry" pārtrauks darbību Krievijā

Tietoevry condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Our hearts are with our 2000 Ukrainian colleagues and their families, and we do all we can to support them. https://t.co/u130VPYJJv



We are also donating money through Red Cross https://t.co/rauRN00huB

#StandWithUkraine 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/JCqy4rDcp3