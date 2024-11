"Absolūtais ļaunums!": kārtējā krievu okupantu zvērībā Krivijrihā nogalināta māte un visi trīs mazie bērni

In this video from the rubble of a house in Kryvyi Rih, the body of Olena Kulyk (in the photo), mother of three, is being recovered. Later, the bodies of her children were also found.

Kyrylo was 10 years old, Demyd was 2 years and 8 months, and the youngest, Ulyana, was only 2… pic.twitter.com/EKt9s4BxKj