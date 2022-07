Vācija nodos Ukrainai 16 speciālos tankus tiltu celtniecībai

#Germany 🇩🇪 pledges to send 16 #BiberBridgeLayer tanks to #Ukraine️ in 2022-2023.



“The Biber will enable Ukrainian troops to cross waters or obstacles in combat,” said Germany's Defense Ministry. 6 systems will be delivered this year,starting in fall.10 more will follow in 2023 pic.twitter.com/OK5kjv2zKA