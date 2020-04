View this post on Instagram

Ice queen❄️ // Soo couple of days ago I talked about not having any idea about what to edit. It doesn’t happen often to me but I ended up sitting in front of my laptop for hours, trying out different concepts and I ended up trashing 90% of them until I did what always worked in the past. I picked a location, chose 10 photos from my hard drive and forced to create something random with the photos. This is what came out with after sticthing and masking for a few hours🤷🏻‍♂️😊 I recommend everyone who struggles creatively to do the same, 10 photos, forget all the rules ans just force something to come out of your mind, it has always worked for me😍 in frame @parisverra