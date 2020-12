Trakajiem pieder pasaule! 9 pašas ekstrēmākās izklaides

Daring traveller Tyral Dalitz on his round the world journey - he is pictured here on the plank walk of death on Mount Huashan in China. See SWNS story SWTRAVEL A globetrotter travelled 50,000 miles from Australia to America through almost 50 countries - without stepping foot on a plane. Intrepid Tyral Dalitz set off from Sydney and arrived in San Diego 976 days later. The 29-year-old trekked, sailed, hitch-hiked, motorcycled, pedalled, caught trains, buses and drove half way around the world after making a drunken bet with a pal. He slept on strangers’ sofas, camped in the wilderness and picked the "most cheap and dangerous" route because he wanted to have an adventure. (Foto: SWNS.com)