View this post on Instagram

💯 Yes to playing for the @thebig3 next season right before playing the CBA 2019 season in China. Working hard right now to get my physical right ! you all know, my body has been through allot these years but I have been cleared healthy by my doctors to play again. There is no better way for me to retire from Basketball then to play one more time. My fans deserve it and I can't wait to play again. I want to thank @clutchpoints and @ryanwardla for doing this cool interview that you can find on www.clutchpoints.com