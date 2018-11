View this post on Instagram

Up and at it early today in Dubai’ ready for TV interviews, done some boxing training with @kk_dubai and although I’m burnt out and massively depleted I still got an hours boxing done. I’m sitting around 163-164kg / 26 stone / 360lbs‘ and think this is my stable weight now, il carry on loosing fat and keep gaining muscle at this weight all being well. I keep taking my oblivion to help this happen and I’m feeling great and not looking too bad either. Oblivion from @myoband.teamsnf 👈🏻 ☄️ ☄️☄️☄️ #transformation #sinkorswim #backupyourbullshit #beast #boxing #HIIT #oblivion Big Love The Beast