It’s not easy to say goodbye to something I have been doing since I was 5 but it’s time. Father Time is undefeated :) Thankful for what the sport has given me. I have no regrets and I’m excited to see what’s next... • Check out the link in my bio for the podcast where I talk more about my retirement and the reasons behind it. • 81 out ✌🏼