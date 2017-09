Vai skābekļa ādai var būt par daudz? Jauni serumi, produkti ar aļģēm un kulta sastāvdaļu - melnās rozes ekstraktu

Try our new antioxidant Advanced Génifique Sensitive serum for skin relief in just a click and join 94% of women who tried it and said their skin was visibly smoother! 👍 #Lancome #Genifique #Serum #LoveYourAge #ForgetBadSkinDays

A post shared by Lancôme Official (@lancomeofficial) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:53am PDT