Huligāniskais mākslas ģēnijs - viss zināmais par noslēpumaino grafiti virtuozu Benksiju

A huge version of Banksy's famous "Kissing Coppers" graffiti appeared overnight on the front of the derelict Astoria cinema on Gloucester Place in Brighton. The original piece was painted on the side of the Prince Albert pub in the town in 2004, but was taken down and sold at auction in the USA on February 19th. It is not known if this is another Banksy original. (Foto: CAMERA PRESS/Andrew Hasson / Vida Press)