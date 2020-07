View this post on Instagram

Dear friends, followers and just everybody! I made a big decision in my life! And all I can tell is that I’m happy and thankful about it☺️I’m sure for myself that I did the right thing❤️ The only thing what I’m asking about is RESPECT and if you have nothing good to say you can leave and better remain silent!🙂 Today is a special day for me, because I became a Muslim🧕🏻 At 3:48pm I did the Shahada(which is a declaration of faith aka converting) and entered Islam🙏🏻 from here I believe that the new and beautiful chapter of my life can begin 🙌🏻😍🤩 ‼️As I’m a muslim now I would like to ask you to not post and share any pictures of me (if you have ofc) anywhere for a public use where is seen my hair and/or body(arms, neck, legs).‼️ Thanks to those who supports me and stays with me no matter what! Alhamdulillah, wishing you all the best and God bless all of you❤️ #muslim #hijab #hijabigirl #converting #islam