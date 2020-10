"Šis kadrs nelīdzinās nevienam citam" - Noskaidrota pasaules labākā savvaļas fotogrāfija

View this post on Instagram

Sergey Gorshkov is Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020. Huge congratulations to Sergey (@sergey_gorshkov_photographer)! Sergey was selected by an esteemed panel of judges from nearly 50,000 entries, it is a 'scene like no other' according to Chair of the Jury Roz Kidman-Cox. Taken in the Siberian wilderness of Russia, it shows a majestic Siberian tiger hugging a Manchurian fir. A wondrous display of animal behaviour in its natural habitat, it is a symbol of hope for the critically endangered species. Discover more about this photo and the other category winners from this year's competition by following the link in our bio. Sergey's image will be front and centre of our new #WPY56 exhibition at the @natural_history_museum where the full collection of images will be displayed in exquisite lightboxes. Opening Friday 16 October, follow the link in our bio to find out more.